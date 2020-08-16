Blackhawks Beat Golden Knights in Game 4 Thriller

Corey Crawford stood on his head in one of his best ever playoff games, and the Chicago Blackhawks got just enough offense to beat the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night.

Drake Caggiula and Matthew Highmore both scored goals for the Blackhawks, and Alex DeBrincat added an empty netter late to seal the victory.

Shea Theodore scored the lone goal of the game for Vegas, who outshot the Blackhawks 47-25 but still lost for the first time in the postseason as the Blackhawks extended the series.

Crawford had an incredible game for Chicago, stopping 46 of the 47 shots that he faced in order to extend his team's season.