Blackhawks Announce Roster for Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase This Weekend

Chicago Blackhawks fans who have been craving hockey since the regular season ended will get a dose of it this weekend, as the team will participate in the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The Blackhawks will send some of their top prospects to the event, with games streaming on YouTube Friday evening and Sunday afternoon.

Among the forwards participating in the event are Mike Hardman, who appeared in eight games with the Blackhawks last season, scoring a goal and adding two assists.

2020 first round draft pick Lukas Reichel, whom many observers believe will get a chance to crack the Blackhawks’ opening night roster, will also participate in the tournament, as will 2021 second round pick Colton Dach, brother of Blackhawks center Kirby Dach.

Among the blue liners is 2021 first round draft pick Nolan Allan, taken with the 32nd overall pick in this summer’s NHL Draft. Alec Regula, who appeared in three games with the Blackhawks last season, is also set to participate.

Goaltender Cale Morris, who spent four seasons at Notre Dame before joining the Rockford IceHogs last season, will also participate. He posted a 2.52 goals against average and a .923 save percentage, along with a 2-3-0 record, for the IceHogs last season.

Here is the full roster:

Forwards (14): Andrei Altybarmakian, Evan Barratt, DJ Busdeker, Colton Dach, Carson Gicewicz, Mike Hardman, Kale Howarth, Jalen Luypen, Dmitri Osipov, Jakub Pour, Lukas Reichel, Josiah Slavin, Michal Teply, Chad Yetman

Defensemen (7): Nolan Allan, Louis Crevier, Ethan del Mastro, Jakub Galvas, Michael Krutil, Isaak Phillips, Alec Regula

Goaltenders (3): Tom Aubrun, Cale Morris, Arvid Soderblom

Puck drop for the first game is set for 7 p.m. Friday, and the second game will take place at 1 p.m. on Sunday. The games will be livestreamed on the Minnesota Wild YouTube channel.