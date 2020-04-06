Blackhawks Announce Quartet of Signings, Including Matthew Highmore, Evan Barratt

The Chicago Blackhawks may not be playing games, but the team has remained active on the transaction front, inking extensions with two players and signing two other players to entry-level contracts.

On Thursday, the Blackhawks agreed to terms with forward Matthew Highmore on a new two-year contract extension, and also signed minor league goaltender Kevin Lankinen to a two-year extension.

The Blackhawks also signed 2017 third-round pick Evan Barratt to a three-year entry-level contract, and signed 2017 third-round pick Andrei Altybarmakyan to a two-year entry-level deal.

All four contracts will take effect with the start of the 2020-21 season.

Highmore’s extension will pay him an average of $725,000 over the two seasons. Year one of the extension is a two-way deal, meaning that Highmore would not have to pass through waivers to go back to the AHL, but the second year of the deal is a one-way contract, according to the team.

Highmore has appeared in 36 games so far this season with the Blackhawks, scoring a pair of goals and dishing out four assists in those games.

Lankinen’s deal has a similar structure, with an $800,000 average value, according to the team. The goaltender posted an 8-10-2 record and a 3.03 goals against average with the Rockford IceHogs this season. He largely split time with Collin Delia, and could be competing for the Blackhawks’ back-up job next season.

Barratt, who just wrapped up his collegiate career at Penn State, will earn an average of $870,000 per season on the new contract, which will run through the end of the 2022-23 season. Barratt registered 12 goals and 22 assists with the Nittany Lions last season, and was named a First-Team All-Big Ten player after the 2018-19 campaign.

Altybarmakyan played in the Kontinental Hockey League last season with Sochi, registering six points in 38 games.