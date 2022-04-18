Blackhawks Announce Details of New Season-Ticket Membership Program

The Chicago Blackhawks have unveiled a new program for full and partial season ticket holders, which the team says will help to provide more flexibility and benefits to those fans.

The new “Season Ticket Membership Program” will take effect next season, and will be available to fans who purchase tickets for all 41 home games, as well as those fans who choose to buy ticket packs for five, 10 or 20 games.

“Our season ticket members are such an integral part of the Blackhawks community, creating memories and sharing experiences together that go far beyond the game,” Team President of Business Operations Jaime Faulkner said in a statement. “We’ve spent much of the last year actively listening to our fans, and members will see new offerings in this program that are intentionally aligned to what they told us they value most.”

Fans will be able to choose from several different plans. The “Choose Your Seats” option will allow fans to purchase tickets in quarter, half or full-season plans, and will guarantee the same seats for all games chosen.

The other option will allow fans to build their own ticket plan of five, 10 or 20 games. The plans will allow fans discounted access to single-game tickets, and will allow them to sit in a variety of locations around the arena.

Fans will then qualify for one of four benefit levels, with full-season ticketholders eligible for “Premium Status.”

More information on season ticket memberships can be found on the team’s website.