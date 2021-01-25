Blackhawks Alex DeBrincat, Adam Boqvist Placed in NHL's COVID-19 Protocol

The Chicago Blackhawks announced Monday that forward Alex DeBrincat and defenseman Adam Boqvist have entered into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols, meaning that the players will be unable to play, practice or travel with their teammates until they are cleared to return.

The league made the announcement Monday in a press release.

Several factors can lead to a player being placed in protocol, including an initial positive test which remains unconfirmed, mandated isolation for symptomatic individuals, required quarantine as a high-risk close contact, or isolation based on a confirmed positive test.

It is unclear which of the league rules landed DeBrincat and Boqvist on the protocol list, but the players have been living together this season.

In six games this season, DeBrincat has two goals and four assists. He has been skating with Pius Suter and Patrick Kane on the team’s top line, leaving the Blackhawks without one of their key goal scorers as they prepare for a two-game road trip this week.

Boqvist has three assists in six games so far this season, and has been playing on the team’s top power play unit. In recent games, he has been paired with veteran defenseman Duncan Keith on the team’s top defensive pairing.

The Blackhawks will next take the ice on Tuesday night when they take on the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena for the first of back-to-back games. The Blackhawks will then travel home and play Friday against the Columbus Blue Jackets.