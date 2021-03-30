Blackhawks Agree to Terms With Mike Hardman on Entry-Level Contract

Blackhawks sign Mike Hardman to entry-level contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks have agreed to terms with forward Mike Hardman on a two-year, entry-level contract that runs through the 2021-22 season, the team announced Tuesday. His cap hit is $912,500.

Hardman, 22, will immediately report to Chicago and has been assigned to the taxi squad. That means the first year of his contract will be burned this season. He will wear No. 86 with the Blackhawks.

Hardman spent the last two seasons at Boston College, where he amassed 44 points (22 goals, 22 assists) in 58 games. He was tied for second on the Golden Eagles this season in goals (10) and third in points (19).

Hardman played the 2020-21 campaign on a line with Matthew Boldy and Alex Newhook, both of whom were drafted in the first round of the 2019 NHL Draft. The three of them formed one of the most dynamic trios in college.

Hardman is a 6-foot-2, 205-pound winger who's likely to be a depth player at the NHL level. He went undrafted in his two years of eligibility.

