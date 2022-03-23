Blackhawks Agree to Terms With Goaltender Jaxson Stauber on Entry-Level Deal

Blackhawks agree to terms with goaltender Jaxson Stauber originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

ANAHEIM — The Blackhawks have agreed to terms with goaltender Jaxson Stauber on a two-year, entry-level contract that runs through the 2023-24 season, the team announced Wednesday. His cap hit is $883,750.

Stauber, 22, is coming off a terrific junior year at Providence College, where he registered a 21-14-2 record with a 2.10 goals-against average, .921 save percentage and four shutouts in 37 games this season. He was also named a Mike Richter Award finalist last season, which is annually given to the most outstanding goaltender in Division 1 NCAA men's hockey.

"Restocking our prospect pool continues to be a priority for me and agreeing to terms with Jaxson is a great step in making sure there is no drop-off in our goaltender development," Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson said in a statement. "Building off a sophomore season in which he was named one of college hockey’s best goalies, the sustained success he displayed during his junior year was notable as we believe that will continue with our coaching. His skill and competitiveness will add to the already strong crop of goalies we have in the system."

Nothing is set in stone yet on whether Stauber will join Rockford for the remainder of the season, according to a team source. If he does, it will be on an amateur tryout agreement.

With Drew Commesso and Arvid Soderblom in the pipeline, Chicago is giving itself options when it comes to potential long-term starters. Commesso, who was drafted in the second round (No. 46 overall) in 2020, remains unsigned but there's no reason to think he won't whenever he's ready to come out of college. And Soderblom has been one of the top goaltenders in the AHL this season.

Fun fact: Jaxson's dad Robb Stauber played five NHL seasons with the Los Angeles Kings and Buffalo Sabres. He also coaches the U.S. women's national team to a gold medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

