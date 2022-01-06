Brandon Hagel

Blackhawks Add Three Players to COVID-19 Protocol

By Stephanie Stremplewski

Blackhawks add three players to COVID-19 Protocol originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Blackhawks added Brandon Hagel, Erik Gustafsson and Sam Lafferty to COVID-19 Protocol Thursday ahead of the match-up against the Arizona Coyotes.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

The team recalled forward Mike Hardman and defenseman Ian Mitchell from the Rockford IceHogs and have placed both players on the active roster.

Defenseman Nicholas Beaudin was also brought onto the active roster from the taxi squad.

Sports

Super Bowl LVI 1 hour ago

Inglewood Mayor Says Super Bowl LVI Will Not be Moved to Different Stadium

Novak Djokovic 1 hour ago

Djokovic in Limbo as He Fights Deportation From Australia

Lafferty was acquired Wednesday in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for forward Alex Nylander.

The Hawks look to win their first game since December 15.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Brandon HagelChicago BlackhawksErik Gustafsson
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us