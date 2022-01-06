Blackhawks add three players to COVID-19 Protocol originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
The Chicago Blackhawks added Brandon Hagel, Erik Gustafsson and Sam Lafferty to COVID-19 Protocol Thursday ahead of the match-up against the Arizona Coyotes.
The team recalled forward Mike Hardman and defenseman Ian Mitchell from the Rockford IceHogs and have placed both players on the active roster.
Defenseman Nicholas Beaudin was also brought onto the active roster from the taxi squad.
Lafferty was acquired Wednesday in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for forward Alex Nylander.
The Hawks look to win their first game since December 15.
