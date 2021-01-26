Blackhawks' Adam Boqvist, Alex DeBrincat Expected to Miss at Least 2 Weeks on COVID List

Boqvist, DeBrincat expected to miss at least 2 weeks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks were dealt with two big blows before departing for Nashville on Monday after the NHL announced Adam Boqvist and Alex DeBrincat were placed in the league's COVID-19 protocol.

This does not necessarily mean that both players tested positive for the virus. It could be the result of a number of factors, including high-risk close contact, experiencing symptoms, or an unconfirmed initial positive test result, among others.

Head coach Jeremy Colliton addressed the news after Tuesday's morning skate before the first of two matchups against the Predators and said both players will be out at least two weeks.

"We’re doing the best we can," Colliton said. "I think everyone is, but this is the world we’re living in right now. We’re not in a bubble, so it’s hard. It would’ve been naïve to think that it wouldn’t touch us at some point, but we have to make the best of it."

The Blackhawks play eight games over the next two weeks, so they'll be without Boqvist and DeBrincat for a decent stretch. The team is hoping this won't turn into an outbreak.

"Across the league, we’re understanding that things are delicate and we have to do everything we can to try to limit the spread, keep it out to begin with," Colliton said. "And if it does get inside your walls, do everything you can to stop it from spreading. But we’re not going to know. It’s day by day, try to do the right things. Then we get the testing done, tests come in and we make a plan from there."

Matthew Highmore and Lucas Carlsson will draw into the lineup on Tuesday with Boqvist and DeBrincat out and Ian Mitchell is expected to get some power-play time. It's a next-man-up mentality for the Blackhawks.

"We’re doing everything we can," Ryan Carpenter said. "We're following all the rules and doing all the precautions. We don’t know how long they’ll be out for. Two guys we’ll definitely miss. In this league, it’s the next man up. We have enough guys and depth to step up. It gives someone else an opportunity to step up and fill the role. It’s tough the uncertainty, but we’re dealing it and we’re focusing on Nashville tonight."

