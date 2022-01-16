Blackhawks Activate Jake McCabe From COVID Protocols, Send Lukas Reichel to Rockford

The Chicago Blackhawks made a series of roster moves on Sunday, including activating defenseman Jake McCabe from the league’s COVID protocols and sending top prospect Lukas Reichel back to the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs.

The Blackhawks also reassigned defenseman Ian Mitchell to Rockford as part of the flurry of moves. The team recalled forward Mike Hardman and goaltender Cale Morris from Rockford, and assigned them to their taxi squad.

McCabe has missed the Blackhawks’ last three games after being placed in the league’s COVID protocols. The blue liner has three goals and three assists for the Blackhawks this season, and is averaging 20:30 of ice time per game.

Reichel, the Blackhawks’ first round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, made his NHL debut on Thursday against the Montreal Canadiens. He ended up with five shots on goal in the two games he played in Chicago, but did not register a point.

Mitchell has bounced between the Blackhawks and IceHogs this season, with an assist in eight NHL games. He has three goals and 10 assists in 21 games with Rockford.

Hardman has also bounced between the NHL and AHL this season. In 19 games with the Blackhawks he has registered a pair of assists, and in seven games with the IceHogs he has three goals and three assists to his credit.

Morris has spent time with the ECHL’s Indy Fuel and the IceHogs this season. In 14 appearances with the Fuel, the Notre Dame-graduate has a 6-5-2 record with a 2.82 goals against average and an .898 save percentage.

In two games with the IceHogs, Morris has picked up a win and posted a goals against average of 1.64.

The Blackhawks will next be in action on Monday afternoon when they take on the Seattle Kraken in the Pacific Northwest. Puck drop is set for 4 p.m., and the game can be seen on NBC Sports Chicago.