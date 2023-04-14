Best of Jonathan Toews' Mic'd Up in Final Game With Blackhawks

Best of Jonathan Toews' mic'd up in final game with Hawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Blackhawks bid farewell to a legend last night. Captain Jonathan Toews took the ice for the final time as a Blackhawk.

Thursday morning, general manager Kyle Davidson announced the Blackhawks would not bring back Toews next season.

Announcing that decision before the final home game of the season allowed Toews to say goodbye to the fans, but also the fans to show their appreciation for the longest-tenured captain in Chicago.

And he was wearing a mic for all of it, allowing fans at home to listen in on Toews' final game in a unique way.

Here are the best mic'd up moments from Toews' final game:

You got to listen to him celebrate his final goal as a Blackhawk. You got to listen to him celebrate his teammates' goals.

And fans also got to listen to the captain be a captain for the final time.

Perhaps the most emotional moment was listening Toews say goodbye to the fans while taking a final lap around the rink.

"I'm not worthy of this," Toews told his teammates.

"Thank you, Chicago. I love you guys. All of you, all the way up there."

