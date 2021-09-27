Beijing Olympics: Team USA Hockey Announces Men's, Women's Tournament Schedules

The 2022 Olympics in Beijing are just over four months away, and on Monday Team USA announced its schedules for both the men’s and women’s hockey tournaments at the Games.

The men’s team, which lost in the quarterfinals to the Czech Republic in Pyeongchang, will field a team that includes players from the National Hockey League for the first time since the Sochi Games in 2014.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The women’s team, which captured the gold medal in a 3-2 win over Canada, will look to defend their title in China next winter, with their tournament starting up on Feb. 3, according to USA Hockey.

Here is the women’s schedule:

Feb. 3: vs. Finland 7:10 a.m. Central time

Feb. 5: vs. Russian Olympic Committee 7:10 a.m.

Feb. 6: vs. Switzerland 7:10 a.m.

Feb. 7: vs. Canada 10:10 p.m.

The quarterfinal round in the women’s tournament will begin on Feb. 11, with semifinals scheduled for Feb. 14. The bronze medal game will take place on Feb. 16, and the gold medal game will take place on Feb. 17.

Here is the men’s team schedule:

Feb. 10: vs. China 7:10 a.m. Central time

Feb. 11: vs. Canada 10:10 p.m.

Feb. 13: vs. Germany 7:10 a.m.

The qualification playoffs will begin on Feb. 15, with quarterfinal play taking place on Feb. 16. The semifinal games will take place on Feb. 18, with the bronze medal game on Feb. 19 and the gold medal game on Feb. 20.