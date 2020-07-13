Andrew Shaw Sends Message to Fans, Says He Plans to Return to Blackhawks Next Season

Chicago Blackhawks forward Andrew Shaw is not on the team’s summer camp roster as he continues to deal with concussion-related issues, but he did have a message for fans on Monday night, saying that he plans to rejoin the team next season.

Shaw, who was traded back to the Blackhawks prior to the 2019-20 season, hasn’t been on the ice since late November, but he still is ready to get rolling again when the 2020-21 campaign starts:

Shaw’s full statement reads:

“I just wanted to let all Blackhawks fans and hockey fans know that I am doing well and getting better every day! I feel healthy and am close to fully being healed from not just my last concussion but from others I’ve had over the years.

“I’ve learned a lot about concussions and head injuries a lot over the past few years thanks to the Blackhawks’ medical staff of Dr. Mike Terry, Mike Gapski, Jeff Thomas and Patrick Becker. They have helped me in more ways than I can thank them (for). I love them dearly for doing so because I am the type of person who would play through anything for my teammates.

“With all that being said, along with my family who has shown me so much support, we have come to the difficult decision that these extra five months until next season would be great for my health and recovery. I look forward to being back next season better and stronger than ever! There’s nothing I would love more than to be back out on the ice with the boys battling for Lord Stanley.

“I’ll be cheering my teammates on and supporting the Blackhawks through this run! Love you boys and miss you like crazy!”

A fifth round pick of the Blackhawks in the 2011 NHL Draft, Shaw played for the Blackhawks for five seasons before being traded to the Montreal Canadiens after the 2015-16 season. The Blackhawks brought him back last year, with Shaw scoring three goals and dishing out seven assists before a concussion ended his season.

Shaw’s return will have to wait until at least December, as the NHL postseason will likely last until at least October, forcing the start of next season to be delayed.