Andrew Shaw (Concussion Protocol) and Connor Murphy (Hip) Out for Blachawks Thursday

The Chicago Blackhawks got some tough news on the injury front Thursday, as forward Andrew Shaw and defenseman Connor Murphy will both miss time.

Shaw, who has two goals and two assists in 14 games so far this season, has been placed in the league’s concussion protocol, a devastating blow for a player who missed most of last season with a concussion.

Shaw will be replaced in the lineup Thursday by forward Matthew Highmore.

According to Blackhawks head coach Jeremy Colliton, Shaw was elbowed in the face during Tuesday's game against the Dallas Stars:

Jeremy Colliton on why Andrew Shaw is in concussion protocol: "He got elbowed in the face." #Blackhawks — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) February 11, 2021

Murphy, who has two goals and three assists in 13 games for the Blackhawks, will miss his second straight game due to a right hip injury. According to Blackhawks team physician Dr. Michael Terry, Murphy is expected to miss at least 10-14 days because of the ailment.

The Blackhawks made a roster move on Thursday, recalling defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk from the Rockford IceHogs. He will be placed on the team’s taxi squad, and it is unclear when he will be available to play for Chicago.

In the meantime, the Blackhawks will once again play with 11 forwards and seven defensemen on Thursday night, Colliton told reporters. That means that Adam Boqvist, who is still recovering after being diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this season, will once again be out, but Madison Bowey and Nicolas Beaudin will both play, along with Lucas Carlsson, Duncan Keith, Ian Mitchell, Nikita Zadorov and Calvin de Haan.

Puck drop against the Blue Jackets is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, and the game will air on NBC Sports Chicago.