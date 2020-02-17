All-Female Crew to Broadcast Blues-Blackhawks Game for International Women’s Day

To celebrate International Women’s Day, the Chicago Blackhawks’ game against the St. Louis Blues will be broadcast and produced by a crew entirely comprised of women.

The announcement was made by NBC Sports on Sunday. The game, which will be played March 8 at the United Center, will air on NBCSN, and the network will deploy an all-women broadcast crew, studio crew, and production crew.

According to NBC Sports, Kate Scott will serve as the play-by-play announcer, with former U.S. defenseman A.J. Mleczko serving as the color analyst. Current Team USA hockey star Kendall Coyne-Schofield will serve as the “Inside the Glass” announcer during the game, the network said.

For in-studio coverage of the game, Kathryn Tappen will serve as anchor, with former Canadian hockey star Jen Botterill serving as an in-studio analyst.

Rene Hatlelid will produce the game, and Lisa Seltzer will direct the coverage of the game on NBCSN.

“I’ve been broadcasting for 17 years and yet the very first broadcast I did with a female producer was just two years ago,” Tappen said in a statement. “The fact that we are celebrating International Women’s Day with an all-female broadcast and production team tells me how far we have come in a very short time. We hope our broadcast will help inspire young women watching to follow their dreams.”

Coverage for the evening’s game will start at 6 p.m. with “NHL Live,” then will conclude with “NHL Overtime” after the game wraps up at the United Center.