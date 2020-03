Chicago Blackhawks forward Alex DeBrincat and his dog Ralph have quite a social media following, but the DeBrincat clan has added a new member.

On Sunday, DeBrincat posted a video of his new puppy, named Burt. In the video, Burt is helping his dad practice his stick-handling, but he’s still got some work to do on his defense:

A photo DeBrincat posted also shows Burt and Ralph sleeping next to each other, giving Blackhawks fans a dose of cuteness during the NHL’s current suspension of play.