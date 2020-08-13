Adam Boqvist

Adam Boqvist Scratched, Lucas Carlsson in for Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights

By James Neveau

1177137650
Getty Images

The Chicago Blackhawks made one lineup change heading into their game against the Vegas Golden Knights, as Adam Boqvist has been scratched from the lineup.

Boqvist, who has six shots on goal in five postseason games thus far, will take a seat and be replaced by Lucas Carlsson, who will appear in his first career playoff game against the Golden Knights.

Carlsson will line up alongside Connor Murphy, with Calvin de Haan starting the game next to Duncan Keith as the team's top pairing.

Sports

1 hour ago

Blackhawks Make Lineup Changes for Game 2 Vs. Vegas Golden Knights

2 hours ago

MLS Fans Boo Soccer Players for Kneeling During National Anthem

The defender appeared in six regular season games this year, with one assist to his credit. He appeared in 48 games for the AHL's Rockford IceHogs, scoring five goals and dishing out 21 assists.

This article tagged under:

Adam BoqvistChicago BlackhawksLucas Carlsson
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us