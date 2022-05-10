2022 NHL Draft: Here are the Blackhawks' Current Picks

The Chicago Blackhawks only had a 15% chance of keeping their first-round draft pick in the 2022 NHL Draft on Tuesday, but the ping pong balls did not favor them, as that selection will head to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The pick, which was protected in the top-two slots if the Blackhawks had won one of the lotteries, ended up slotting into the sixth-spot, and will be taken by Columbus instead as part of the completion of the 2021 swap that landed Seth Jones in Chicago.

Even still, the Blackhawks own five picks in the first three rounds and eight overall, giving them a chance to secure some prospect talent as they head into a rebuilding summer.

While the exact slots for the picks have not yet been determined, here are the draft selections that the Blackhawks currently own:

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Round 1 – None

The Blackhawks traded a protected first-round pick to the Columbus Blue Jackets as part of the Seth Jones trade. With that pick now checking in at No. 6, the selection has officially gone to Columbus.

Round 2 –

Chicago Blackhawks

Minnesota Wild*

The Blackhawks own their pick in the second round, and also have an additional selection from the Minnesota Wild as part of the Marc Andre-Fleury trade.

That pick could become a first-round selection if the Wild reach the Western Conference Final, and if Fleury has at least four wins in the first two rounds of the postseason.

Round 3 –

Edmonton Oilers*

Toronto Maple Leafs

Vegas Golden Knights

The Blackhawks do not own their third-round pick thanks to a 2021 trade that netted the Blackhawks a third-round pick in last year’s draft. The Carolina Hurricanes now own the selection.

The Blackhawks do still have three picks in the third round, including a selection from the Edmonton Oilers. That pick could become a second-round selection if the Oilers reach the Stanley Cup Final, and if Duncan Keith is among the Oilers’ top four defensemen in terms of average time on ice during the first three rounds of the playoffs.

The Blackhawks acquired Toronto’s third-round pick in a trade that sent defenseman Nikita Zadorov to the Calgary Flames.

Finally, the Blackhawks acquired a third round pick from the Vegas Golden Knights as part of a three-way trade with Vegas and the San Jose Sharks. The Blackhawks acquired two draft picks, including a 2021 second-rounder they used on Colton Dach.

The Sharks acquired Mattias Janmark from the Blackhawks and a fifth-round pick in the swap, then promptly sent Chicago’s fifth-round pick in the 2022 draft and Janmark to the Golden Knights.

Round 4 – None

The Blackhawks traded their fourth round pick in this year’s draft to the Tampa Bay Lightning as part of the Brandon Hagel swap.

In exchange, the Blackhawks received Taylor Raddysh, Boris Katchouk, and conditional first-round picks in the 2023 and 2024 NHL Drafts.

Round 5 – None

The Blackhawks’ fifth-round pick went to the Golden Knights as part of the three-team swap around forward Mattias Janmark.

Round 6 –

Chicago Blackhawks

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blackhawks own their sixth-round pick, and also got an additional selection from the Blue Jackets as part of the Seth Jones trade.

Round 7 –

Chicago Blackhawks

This round is the lone simple one for Chicago, as the Blackhawks own their pick free and clear.