2021 NHL Draft Lottery: Blackhawks Odds to Land No. 1 Overall Pick

NHL Draft Lottery: Blackhawks odds to land No. 1 pick

The Blackhawks will officially know where they'll be slotted in the 2021 NHL Draft by the end of the night. The lottery show starts at 6 p.m. on NBCSN.

To recap, here's a look at Chicago's odds and where they're most likely to end up:

No. 1 overall: 2.7 percent

No. 2 overall: 2.9 percent

No. 11 overall: 81.7 percent

No. 12 overall: 12.4 percent

No. 13 overall: 0.3 percent

*The Arizona Coyotes, technically, have the 11th-best odds but forfeited their pick for violating the NHL combine testing policy.

The Blackhawks have a 5.6 percent chance of landing a Top 2 pick and 2.7 percent chance of securing the No. 1 overall selection. For reference, they had an 8.2 percent chance of jumping inside the Top 3 in 2019 when they moved from 12 to 3, where they took Kirby Dach.

It's highly unlikely the Blackhawks will jump up, but anything is possible in Chicago, which saw the Bulls lock up the No. 1 overall pick in 2008 (Derrick Rose) after having only a 1.7 percent chance to do so and the Blackhawks land the No. 1 overall pick in 2007 (Patrick Kane) after having an 8.1 percent chance.

