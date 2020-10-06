2020 NHL Draft: First Round Order, Start Time, TV Coverage

It’s normally a summer institution, but the NHL Draft will instead take place starting Tuesday at a time when the league is usually starting to play its regular season.

Instead, the top prospects in the game will find out which teams they’ll be selected by as the draft gets underway in a virtual format this season.

The New York Rangers are the proud owners of the number one overall pick in the draft, and they’re expected to select Alexis Lafreniere from the QMJHL’s Rimouski Oceanic with that selection.

Here is the full first round draft order:

1 New York Rangers

2 Los Angeles Kings

3 Ottawa Senators (acquired from San Jose Sharks)

4 Detroit Red Wings

5 Ottawa Senators

6 Anaheim Ducks

7 New Jersey Devils

8 Buffalo Sabres

9 Minnesota Wild

10 Winnipeg Jets

11 Nashville Predators

12 Florida Panthers

13 Carolina Hurricanes (acquired from Toronto Maple Leafs)

14 Edmonton Oilers

15 Toronto Maple Leafs (acquired from Pittsburgh Penguins)

16 Montreal Canadiens

17 Chicago Blackhawks

18 New Jersey Devils (acquired from Arizona Coyotes)

19 Calgary Flames

20 New Jersey Devils (acquired from Vancouver via Tampa Bay)

21 Columbus Blue Jackets

22 New York Rangers (acquired from Carolina Hurricanes

23 Philadelphia Flyers

24 Washington Capitals

25 Colorado Avalanche

26 St. Louis Blues

27 Anaheim Ducks (acquired from Boston Bruins)

28 Ottawa Senators (acquired from New York Islanders)

29 Vegas Golden Knights

30 Dallas Stars

31 San Jose Sharks (acquired from Tampa Bay Lightning)

The draft will get underway on Tuesday night, with the first round set to begin at approximately 6 p.m. on NBCSN. Rounds 2-7 will be held Wednesday, with coverage starting on NHL Network at 10:30 a.m.