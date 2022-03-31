10 Observations: Blackhawks Shut Out by Panthers in Jonathan Toews' 1,000th Game

10 observations: Hawks shut out in Toews' 1,000th game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks were shut out by the Florida Panthers 4-0 at FLA Live Arena on Thursday.

Here are 10 observations from the loss:

1. This night was all about Jonathan Toews, who played in his 1,000th career NHL game. He became the eighth player in franchise history to record at least 1,000 games with the Blackhawks. A special milestone, especially considering he missed all of last season with an illness and a month this season with a concussion. He even got a little hero's welcome as the team hit the ice for warmups.

Jonathan Toews with a hero's welcome as he steps onto the ice for pregame warmups ahead of his 1,000th NHL game. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/pQoZFaOUQi — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) March 31, 2022

2. Throughout the night, many of Toews' longtime teammates congratulated their former captain on hitting the 1,000-game milestone. The list included: Corey Crawford, Dave Bolland, Marian Hossa, Duncan Keith, Andrew Ladd, Brent Seabrook and Patrick Sharp.

Patrick Sharp, Duncan Keith, Corey Crawford and Brent Seabrook congratulate Jonathan Toews on 1,000 career NHL games. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/LPRqfh2rrb — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) March 31, 2022

Marian Hossa, Denis Savard, Dave Bolland and Andrew Ladd congratulate Jonathan Toews on 1,000 career NHL games. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/rzMVtK1pbo — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) March 31, 2022

3. In the first half of the second period, the Blackhawks generated eight scoring chances and four high-danger chances but couldn't find the back of the net. (Alex DeBrincat, specifically, was robbed multiple times in this game). The Panthers generated one scoring chance and zero high-danger chances but scored on that one opportunity to pull ahead 2-0 and later made it 3-0. A game-changing goal when it probably should've been 1-1.

4. The Blackhawks finished with 70 shot attempts, 37 shots on goal, 34 scoring chances and 13 high-danger chances, per Natural Stat Trick. This was actually one of their better outings when it came to creating chances, but they ran into a hot goaltender in Sergei Bobrovsky and couldn't execute on their opportunities.

5. Defensively, the Blackhawks allowed 18 high-danger chances during 5-on-5 action. It's the most they've given up in a game this season; their previous high was 16, which came in a 2-1 loss to Boston on March 15. Collin Delia was solid and picked up where he left off in Los Angeles. He finished with 40 saves.

6. Aleksander Barkov has been dynamite against Chicago as of late. Since the start of last season, he has seven goals and nine assists for 16 points in eight games. He's also won 104 of 161 faceoffs for a win percentage of 64.6.

7. The third pairing of Erik Gustafsson and Riley Stillman had a rough night. When the two of them were on the ice together during 5-on-5 action, the Panthers led in shot attempts (18-8), shots on goal (12-4), scoring chances (9-4) and high-danger chances (8-1).

8. On the flip side, the second pairing of Caleb Jones and Jake McCabe was Chicago's best. When the two of them were on the ice together during 5-on-5 action, the Blackhawks led in shot attempts (28-15), shots on goal (14-9) and scoring chances (11-8).

9. Matt Dumba scored a goal on the power play for Minnesota tonight against Pittsburgh, which means the Blackhawks are now the only team in the league without a power-play goal from a defenseman this season.

10. Tyler Johnson, who returned to the lineup on Monday vs. Buffalo after missing six games while in concussion protocol, was a healthy scratch. Interim head coach Derek King told reporters he wants Johnson rested for Friday's game against his former Lightning team: "He's not thrilled about not playing. I just told him to ease your way back in here. I want you ready for Tampa Bay."

