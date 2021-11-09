10 observations: Blackhawks hang on to beat Penguins in shootout originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 in a shootout at the United Center on Tuesday.

Here are 10 observations from the win:

1. The Penguins haven't held a lead in Chicago since Feb. 27, 2009, a span of eight games. That's 495 minutes and counting. Mind-boggling.

2. The Blackhawks left Marc-Andre Fleury out to dry in the first meeting against his former Penguins team when he gave up four goals on 10 shots. The reigning Vezina Trophy winner bounced back with a terrific performance, stopping the first 27 shots he faced and turning aside 42 of 44 shots total for a save percentage of .955. He also stopped both shootout attempts.

3. Seth Jones was an absolute beast. He scored his first goal in a Blackhawks sweater, had eight shot attempts (five on goal), three blocked shots and two hits in 31:24 of ice time. His goal was a snipe.

Seth Jones with an absolute snipe for his first goal in a Chicago sweater. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/NTZECDO3pn — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) November 10, 2021

4. The Penguins made a massive push in the third period. They dominated the frame in shot attempts (34-6), shots on goal (20-5), scoring chances (14-3) and actual goals (2-0).

5. The Blackhawks allowed 17 goals in the first period through their first 12 games, which ranked dead last in the NHL. They've allowed zero goals in their last two first periods. Progress under interim head coach Derek King.

6. The Blackhawks went 0-for-2 on the power play and have now failed to score in nine straight opportunities. They generated 10 shot attempts, seven shots on goal and three scoring chances on their two opportunities, according to Natural Stat Trick. No reason to be concerned.

7. Patrick Kane handed the team belt to Jujhar Khaira after Sunday's 2-1 win over Nashville. Khaira might just have to hang onto it for another game after scoring his first goal with the Blackhawks.

Jujhar Khaira scores his first goal in a Chicago sweater. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/V9QCLTmEfV — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) November 10, 2021

8. Calvin de Haan is an absolute warrior. He blocked a shot on the penalty kill in the second period, went straight to the locker room, then returned without missing a shift. And on his very next shift, he blocked a shot square off the left knee cap. He left the ice again but returned shortly after and finished the game.

9. MacKenzie Entwistle (left ankle) and Brandon Hagel (left shoulder) did not play after leaving Sunday's game with injuries. Entwistle was placed on long-term injured reserve and will miss roughly 4-6 weeks. The Blackhawks will know the severity of Hagel's injury on Wednesday, but King said he's crossing his fingers it won't be long-term.

10. A cool story in the broadcast booth: Eddie Olczyk was the television analyst on NBC Sports Chicago while his son Nick served as the color commentator for WGN Radio. It was tremendously tremendous.

Cool moment tonight: Eddie Olczyk will be the TV analyst on @nbcschicago and his son @nolczyk16 will be the color commentator for @wgnradio. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/Bpo8KqAFJ7 — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) November 9, 2021

