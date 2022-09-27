10 Observations: Blackhawks Fall to Blues in Preseason Opener

10 observations: Hawks fall to Blues in preseason opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks fell to the St. Louis Blues 4-1 at the United Center on Tuesday in their preseason opener.

Here are 10 observations from the loss:

1. There were a lot of positives in this game, despite the result. Really the only negative was the fact the Blackhawks gave up three goals on the penalty kill, which ranked 24th last season. An area of improvement, for sure. So let's go to those positives now:

2. No. 7 overall pick Kevin Korchinski made his unofficial NHL debut and looked really confident. He skated on a pairing with Connor Murphy and recorded three shot attempts (two on goal), and finished with 19:02 of ice time. Here's a play in the first period that showcases his ability:

Good instincts by Kevin Korchinski to jump on this loose puck in the neutral zone. He got there quick, got the puck out and then finished the play with a shot on net. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/u1z9JJFuAl — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) September 28, 2022

3. Petr Mrazek and Alex Stalock split the goaltending duties. Mrazek started the game and registered nine saves on 10 shots for a save percentage of .900. He faced one shot in the final 10:50 of the first period and it was a 99-foot wrist shot from center ice. Not a ton of action. Stalock allowed three goals on 12 shots, the second of which he probably wants back. He also didn't see his first shot until nearly 10 minutes upon entering the game.

4. The Blackhawks played a pretty well-structured defensive game, all things considered. There was one big breakdown on the Blues' third goal but you can probably chalk that up to a simple miscommunication. Playing a zone defense as opposed to man on man fits this group much better.

5. The first line of Andreas Athanasiou, Max Domi and Patrick Kane is loaded with speed and we saw a glimpse of it in this game. Athanasiou, specifically, can absolutely fly. He's a really good 1-on-1 player. Here was one of a few highlights from the first period: