Fans planning to spend their Christmas Eve at Soldier Field to see the Chicago Bears take on the Buffalo Bills will be met with some changes as the effects of a brutal winter storm linger through the weekend.

After a winter storm brought snow, high winds and dangerous wind chills to the area this week, conditions are expected to remain brutally cold heading into the holiday weekend.

Air temperatures will struggle to break 10 degrees Fahrenheit on Saturday and Sunday, making for one of the chilliest Christmases on record in the Chicago area. With stronger winds persisting, the feels like temperatures will remain significantly colder and also continue the threat of blowing snow.

In light of the "extreme temperatures and dangerous wind predictions," the Bears on Thursday announced restrictions for tailgating, gate changes, grilling amendments, vendor changes and a limit on signs.

Tailgaters will not be allowed to use tents, flags, firepits or open flames, any oil based cooking or frying including deep fryers, infrared panels or propane heaters. Canopies, umbrellas, balloons or other oversized inflatables will not be allowed either. The team left open the possibility of further grilling restrictions due to high winds, and strongly discouraged the use of charcoal grills.

The Bears will also provide some ways for fans to stay warm, including offering hot chocolate and coffee throughout the stadium and from in-seat vendors. There will also be warming stations at the Gate 31 Plaza behind section 146, as well as on the service level down the southwest tunnel by the Dr. Pepper Patio.

Battery powered clothing will be allowed for fans at the game, but cardboard will not be permitted for fans to sit on or stand on. The team also reminded fans to drink water to combat dehydration from the cold.

“Winter storms can bring unpredictable factors that impact Chicago Bears’ home games and create unique challenges for fans to experience a game at Soldier Field,” the team said in a statement. “Inclement weather is forecasted across northern Illinois starting Thursday. With extreme temperatures and dangerous wind predictions, there are ways that fans can stay safe and show up for the players as they take on the Buffalo Bills this Saturday, December 24th.”

There will be some slight changes for how fans can get to Soldier Field, and how they can enter once they get there. CTA will add extra service on the No. 128 and No. 146 buses. Gates 3, 5, 7, 12, 23 and 50 will be closed at Soldier Field. The team says fans who use Gate 50 should consider Gates 38, 45 and 47 instead.

"While inclement weather can be a part of the full football game day experience, it is important for fans to be smart, stay warm with layers and safe during the duration of the game this Saturday," the team said.

