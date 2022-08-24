Why Equanimeous St. Brown, Al-Quadin Muhammad Have Been Vital for Bears

Why St. Brown, Muhammad have been vital for Bears' new staff originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

LAKE FOREST – Installing new offensive and defensive schemes can be a monumental task for a new coaching staff. They need a lot of things to go right to enter Week 1 with the offense and defense both at a place to be successful.

The Bears had near-perfect attendance during the offseason program, and the buy-in from veterans and young players has been high. That's a step in the right direction. Still, three weeks of training camp and a handful of offseason practices isn't a lot of time for 53 guys to become proficient in a system that was foreign to them six months ago.

But head coach Matt Eberflus, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, defensive coordinator Alan Williams, and the Bears' staff aren't going at it alone. They brought along two players well-versed in what they want to do to help bring the rest of the players up to speed.

Those players, wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown and defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad, arrived in Chicago with a master's degree in the Bears' schematic plans. Their input has been an invaluable resource for a Bears team hoping to, as safety Eddie Jackson put it, 'shock the word' in 2022.

"He's helped tremendously," Bears wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert told NBC Sports Chicago about St. Brown's impact on the Bears pass-catchers. "Even in the room sometimes, we will bring up something with the scheme, and I can ask him, 'how did y'all do this last year? Well, we did it this way.' It'll be something a little bit different than what we're doing, but it's always good to see where it originated from and how it evolved to where it's at now.

"He's been a really tremendous asset to us because this is his fourth year in this system, and it's everybody else's first year so it's good to have him."

St. Brown followed Getsy from Green Bay to Chicago and has quickly developed into one of quarterback Justin Fields' favorite weapons. St. Brown's familiarity with Getsy and his offense helped accelerate Fields' trust in the veteran wide receiver.

"He's been in this offense for a number of years, so he really doesn't make mistakes when it comes to running the plays and stuff like that," Fields said of St. Brown early in camp. "He's definitely always in the right spot and knows where to be on certain plays. He's a weapon in this offense for sure."

St. Brown's deep knowledge of Getsy's schematic desires has made him a reliable target for Fields and an invaluable resource to the rest of receiver room.

"Equanimeous, he knows this offense really well, and he's always giving me tips, special reminders," Velus Jones Jr. said. "I'm just being a sponge and going out there and giving it my all."

The allure of playing for Getsy brought St. Brown to Chicago, and he's embraced his role as No. 2 receiver and schematic tutor.

"I think I've done a good job of helping the young guys and even the new guys to the system," St. Brown said Wednesday. "I know it's complicated, so whenever there is a little tweak or something, I know we've done or changed in the past, I'll tell them, 'It's this in the playbook but this is how it really turns out in the field.' So just certain plays where you have to know to lineup a little different than what it shows up on the X's and O's."

As St. Brown has gotten in the weeds helping Fields and his fellow receivers get up to speed on the offensive side, Muhammad has been just as valuable in implementing Eberflus and Williams' defense.

"Absolutely," defensive line coach Travis Smith said when asked about Muhammad being another coach in the room. "Mo, there is something to be said about a guy that not only the coaches that came with Coach Flus but also Mo, being a player that can be another voice for the room to not only the D-line but the linebackers and DBs cause he has been in the system. He's lived the "HITS" principle. He's run relentlessly to the ball. We've shown examples. We talk about hustle and effort. There is plenty of tapes of him on tape in Indy, executing our calls relentlessly from the backside.

"And you saw it in the last game that ball that bounced outside out. He ended up making the play and he was on the opposite side, so that's been great. It's not just hearing it from the coaches. You hear it from another player, and you see him do it in practice and in games."

Muhammad found great success with Eberflus in Indianapolis. He gives the Bears another veteran edge rusher opposite Robert Quinn, who can help accelerate the growth of Trevis Gipson and Dominique Robinson.

The 27-year-old is not only an expert on Eberflus' defense but also understands what the head coach and staff will ask of its players, day in and day out. The Bears targeted Muhammad because they wanted him to show his teammates where the bar is, how to meet it, and then to get after the quarterback.

"That's why we brought him in," Eberflus said at the start of camp. "On the onset, the thinking was he holds the standard, he is the guy that's going to show the players how to play in terms of the effort, in terms of intensity, in terms of execution. So, he's just a try-hard guy that's really optimized what he has."

Eberflus instilled the H.I.T.S principle (hustle, intensity, takeaways, and playing smart) from the second he walked in the door. Veterans Jaylon Johnson and Jackson admitted they didn't take to it immediately. But they quickly saw how it could help them impact winning, and there's no doubt having a guy who has lived that principle helped get their buy-in.

The Bears have spent the entire summer taking a crash course in the new schemes being installed by Eberflus and his staff. The sweat equity has been put in on the field and the hours logged in the classroom.

Several players have preached patience, especially noting the wide-zone offense famously takes weeks to set in.

But if the Bears hit the ground running in 18 days when the San Francisco 49ers arrive at Soldier Field, it will be a testament to the work the players and staff have put in and to the indispensable contributions from St. Brown and Muhammad.

