Who owns the Bears? It’s not actually Aaron Rodgers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Aaron Rodgers owns the Chicago Bears, but only metaphorically.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback infamously reminded the Bears faithful of his domination over the team back in Week 6 when he screamed in celebration following a fourth-quarter touchdown at Soldier Field. It kicked off a series of columns, segments and Wikipedia changes documenting Rodgers’ control over Chicago.

Two months later, the question of who owns the Bears popped up frequently across Lambeau Field when the Bears and Packers met up on Sunday Night Football. Signs in the stands and even players offered a consensus answer:

Allen Lazard’s shirt indeed says, “I still own you.” pic.twitter.com/0PVYoT1mIS — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) December 13, 2021

Rodgers came through with another sensational performance against the Bears, too. He completed 29 of 37 passes for 341 yards and four touchdowns, leading Green Bay to a 45-30 primetime victory. The win brought the QB to 23-5 in his career against Chicago, including the postseason, with 61 TDs to just seven interceptions.

Does Aaron Rodgers actually own the Bears?

Despite what Packers fans, Wiki and the man himself say, Rodgers does not actually own the Bears.

Who owns the Chicago Bears?

Virginia Halas McCaskey owns the actual title of Chicago Bears owner.

McCaskey, 98, is the eldest child of former owner George Halas, who left the team to her when he died in 1983. Her formal title is secretary of the board of directors, but she has control over 80% of the organization.

Who is the NFL's longest-tenured owner?

McCaskey is the longest-tenured owner in the NFL and the oldest owner of a team across the major U.S. sports leagues.

McCaskey’s husband, Ed McCaskey, was the chairman and treasurer of the team in 1983. While he did not have any actual ownership stake, he helped co-run the team with Virginia until his death in 2003.

A Daily Herald report came out in May of infighting between the McCaskey family about potentially selling the team. There has been no additional movement about possible selling since.

Who owns the other 20% of the Bears?

Patrick Ryan also owns a large minority ownership stake in the Bears. He, along with partner Andy McKenna, own 19.7% of the franchise.

Other notable figures in the Bears’ front office include George Halas McCaskey, Virginia’s son who became chairman in 2011, and Ted Phillips, who has been president and CEO since 1999.