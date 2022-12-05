When Was the Last Time the Chicago Bears Beat the Green Bay Packers?

When was the last time the Bears beat the Packers? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Green Bay Packers have beaten the Chicago Bears twice this season. They defeated them at Lambeau Field during Week 2, and last Sunday at Soldier Field.

"Competitive game, but didn't want to walk in here losing to the Bears," Rodgers said after the game. "It's been a nice eight straight for us."

So when exactly was the last time the Bears beat the Packers?

The last time the Bears beat the Packers was in 2018 at Soldier Field, but Chicago hasn't beaten Green Bay at Lambeau Field since 2015.

Here's a table of the Packers and Bears' recent matchups including the Bears' wins in 2018 and 2015. It does not include the Packers' win from Sunday.

Date Winner Loser Score Location Sept. 18, 2022 Packers Bears 27-10 Lambeau Field Dec. 21, 2021 Packers Bears 45-30 Lambeau Field Oct. 17, 2021 Packers Bears 24-14 Soldier Field Jan. 3, 2021 Packers Bears 35-16 Soldier Field Nov. 29, 2020 Packers Bears 41-25 Lambeau Field Dec. 5, 2019 Packers Bears 21-13 Lambeau Field Sept. 5, 2019 Packers Bears 10-3 Soldier Field Dec. 16, 2018 Bears Packers 24-17 Soldier Field Sept. 9, 2018 Packers Bears 24-23 Lambeau Field Nov. 12, 2017 Packers Bears 23-16 Soldier Field Sept. 28, 2017 Packers Bears 35-14 Lambeau Field Dec. 18, 2016 Packers Bears 30-27 Soldier Field Oct. 20, 2016 Packers Bears 26-10 Lambeau Field Nov. 26, 2015 Bears Packers 17-13 Lambeau Field Sept. 13, 2015 Packers Bears 31-23 Soldier Field

Sunday tallied another all-time win for the Packers, moving them into the most-winning franchise over the Bears with 787 all-time wins.

The Packers now have an eight-game winning streak over the Bears, which marks the longest of Aaron Rodgers' career against Chicago.

Rodgers is now 25-5 against the Bears as a starter. He finished Sunday's game with 182 passing yards and one passing touchdown to Christian Watson. He went untouched during the game, hit only once and was never sacked.

Justin Fields had himself a productive game amidst a shoulder injury that kept him out the week prior. He threw for 254 yards and ran for a 55-yard touchdown during the first quarter. But, two late-game interceptions cost the Bears a chance at defeating their division rival.

Will the Packers' dominance over the Bears last? They're 5-8 this season and the Bears are on the verge of taking a massive step in their rebuild this offseason.

Next season will write the next chapters of this historic rivalry.

