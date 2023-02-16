The Chicago Bears revealed a big update that further signals their move out of Chicago and into Arlington Heights this week, but for fans who haven't been watching too closely, a lot has happened since news of their potential departure from Soldier Field first came out.

It's been nearly two years since the news first surfaced, and there's still much more to come.

Here's a look back at everything that's happened so far and what's still needed before Arlington Park becomes the new home of the Chicago Bears.

What Happened and When

Feb. 23, 2021: Owners of Arlington International Racecourse Announce Intent to Sell Property

Churchill Downs Inc. announced that they intended to sell the 326-acre property that housed the racetrack in early 2021, paving the way for bids to potentially redevelop the site.

The track, which opened in 1927, had housed horse racing for nearly a century, but is now just the latest site to shut down, joining the former Balmoral Park race track.

June 17, 2021: Chicago Bears Submit Purchase Bid for Arlington Racecourse

The Bears made their first real move toward leaving the city when they submitted a purchase bid for Arlington International Racecourse, fueling speculation that the team could potentially build a new stadium outside of downtown Chicago.

The owners of the horse racing venue had announced that they intend to sell the property for redevelopment, and the Bears expressed interest in the venue.

“We recently submitted a bid to purchase the Arlington International Racecourse property,” President and CEO Ted Phillips said in a statement. “It’s our obligation to explore every possible option to ensure we’re doing what’s best for our organization and its future. If selected, this step allows us to further evaluate the property and its potential.”

The idea drew both excitement and criticism from fans and officials alike, with Chicago's mayor noting the team is locked into its lease until at least 2033.

“A couple of data points that I think you should be aware of are the Bears have a lease with Soldier Field until 2033, and the NFL doesn’t let any teams break their leases,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said at the time. “I was just on a call with senior leadership in the last two weeks. So there are things that they’d like to see differently at Soldier Field, and we want to do whatever we can to accommodate it. It’s a great iconic site, but it’s a challenging site.”

Sept. 28, 2021: Bears Reach Purchase Agreement for Arlington International Racecourse

News that the Bears reached an agreement with the owners of the Arlington Heights property first came out on Sept. 28.

News of the agreement was released by Chicago officials.

“We remain committed to continuing the work to keep the team in Chicago and have advised the Bears that we remain open to discussions,” a spokesperson for Lightfoot said.

October 2021: Bears Begin Zoning Talks for Stadium Project

According to the Daily Herald, the Bears began talks on local zoning and permit approvals with Arlington Heights officials in Oct. 2021.

Jan. 10, 2022: Bears Say Sale is on Track, Could Close by Early 2023

Phillips held a press conference in early 2022 to announce the firings of former head coach Matt Nagy and former GM Ryan Pace, but also updated the public on the team’s negotiations to buy the former Arlington racecourse site.

“The closing on the land is probably going to take the rest of the year, maybe into the first quarter of 2023,” he said. “And at that point in time, we will decide whether it’s financially feasible to try to develop it further.”

March 17, 2022: Bears Hire Architectural Firm to Help Design Potential New Stadium

According to the Chicago Tribune and Sun-Times, the Bears hired Manica Architecture to draw up plans for a new stadium at the Arlington Heights site.

July 6, 2022: City of Chicago Proposes New Dome Over Soldier Field, Other Lakeshore Improvements

As part of the city’s pitch to keep the Bears at Soldier Field, officials revealed an extensive redevelopment plan for the area around Soldier Field.

Most notably, that proposal included the idea of building a dome over the stadium, along with removing Burnham Harbor and replacing it with parking “floating pavilions.”

The Northerly Island concert venue would also be moved to Soldier Field’s north lawn, and other projects, including a new hotel and improved public transit access, were revealed.

Finally, giving the Bears the opportunity to possibly sell naming rights to the stadium was also floated.

July 8, 2022: Bears Reject Idea of Soldier Field Renovations

In short order, the Bears dismissed the project, saying that the only project the team would pursue was the “new stadium development” in Arlington Heights.

In a statement to the Daily Herald, a team spokesman announced that the Bears’ purchase agreement precludes them from pursuing alternate sites, and that does include any changes to Soldier Field.

July 25, 2022: Chicago Unveils 3 Proposed Renovations for Soldier Field

As Chicago looks to keep the Bears playing at Soldier Field, with the team currently considering a new stadium outside the city, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has unveiled three potential renovation plans for the iconic stadium, including expanded seat options and the possible addition of a dome.

"Not surprisingly, we are doing what we believe is making a compelling case for the Chicago Bears to stay in Chicago. They want a tier one stadium environment to maximize revenues, and we agree that we are going to keep making the case to the Bears, the NFL and public that a revitalized Soldier Field makes the most economic sense for that storied franchise," Lightfoot said during an address Monday.

Lightfoot said that while the renovations will benefit the historic venue, regardless of the team's decision to stay or go, it could save the team more than $1 billion when compared to the cost of building a new stadium.

"What's also important Soldier Field remains a highly desired venue by many other sports activities, music and more," she said. "It's important to note that each of these scenarios will allow us to continue benefitting from Soldier Field regardless of whether or not the Bears choose to stay or go - and of course we hope that they choose to stay. But should Bears choose to stay in our city, Soldier Field will be a top 10 tier stadium with a number of new features. But should they choose to leave, Soldier Field will continue to be a premier multipurpose venue that is able to host an array of important and exciting events."

The proposal includes the idea of building a dome over Soldier Field so it could be used year-round, along with removing Burnham Harbor and replacing it with parking “floating pavilions.” Giving the Bears the opportunity to possibly sell naming rights to the stadium was also floated.

Sept. 6, 2022: Bears Unveil Renderings of Proposed Arlington Park Stadium

The Chicago Bears offered up the first look at their conceptual plans for their potential new home in Arlington Heights, releasing a letter to residents ahead of a community meeting to discuss their massive design.

The Bears launched a new website, detailing their potential plans for what will not only be a new stadium but a much larger mixed-used space. Included in the note are renderings of what such a project would look like.

"Make no mistake, this is much more than a stadium project," the letter reads, adding that nothing is guaranteed about the potential move from Soldier Field.

In fact, if things go as planned, the team says the project will be "one of the largest development projects in Illinois state history."

"We envision a multi-purpose entertainment district anchored by a new, best-in-class enclosed stadium, providing Chicagoland with a new home worthy of hosting global events such as the Super Bowl, College Football Playoffs, and Final Four," the letter states.

Among the plans is a "multi-purpose entertainment, commercial/retail, and housing district."

"The long-term project vision for the entire property is an ongoing work-in-progress, but could include: restaurants, office space, hotel, fitness center, new parks and open spaces, and other improvements for the community to enjoy," the team said.

Oct. 3, 2022: In Win for Bears, Arlington Heights Village Board Rejects Ban on Tax Incentives

A group’s push to prevent Arlington Heights officials from providing incentives to businesses to relocate to the village hit a major roadblock, as the village board voted unanimously to reject the proposed ordinance.

The vote was also a potential win for the Chicago Bears, who have said that they would consider negotiating with the village for assistance in building a large multi-use district around a proposed stadium on the site of the former Arlington International Racecourse.

At the village board meeting, the panel unanimously rejected the proposed ordinance, which would have banned Arlington Heights from providing tax incentives, abatements or fee reductions to any business seeking to open a location within village limits.

Nov. 8, 2022: Arlington Heights Approves Bears' Pre-Development Stadium Plan

The Village of Arlington Heights approved a pre-development plan for the Bears' stadium at Arlington Park on Monday.

The agreement vote is not binding, but the framework of the design and potential construction of the 326-acre land is agreed upon between the board and the Bears.

"This is not a binding obligation or either part, that it is a good faith agreement to work together to cooperate towards the exploration of the redevelopment of this property," said Cliff Stein, senior vice president and general counsel of the Chicago Bears.

The agreement also indicates the Bears' first public acknowledgment surrounding a request for public money. In September, the Bears concluded they will need public funding for infrastructure, and the stadium would not be built without it.

Jan. 12, 2023: Bears Hire Kevin Warren as Team's New President

Four months after Ted Phillips announced his retirement as Bears president/CEO, the team found his replacement. The Bears announced on Thursday that Kevin Warren will lead the organization moving forward.

One of Warren’s first charges will be to bring the Arlington Park deal across the finish line, then develop both a new stadium and an entertainment district on the property. That is precisely what Warren did as COO of the Minnesota Vikings when the team opened U.S. Bank Stadium in 2016. U.S. Bank Stadium is regarded as one of the nicest venues in the NFL, and it has a fixed roof, just like the Bears want at Arlington Park. The area surrounding the stadium has been developed to accommodate other entertainment options, like the Vikings Longhouse, a restaurant and bar where fans can eat and drink before or after games. Again, this matches the Bears’ goals for their new home.

Jan. 17, 2023: Kevin Warren is Introduced by Team, Reveals His Thoughts on Arlington Park

New Chicago Bears President Kevin Warren wasted no time in talking about his thoughts for the team's potential new stadium in Arlington Heights.

Speaking during his introductory press conference, Warren was asked about his experience with the Minnesota Vikings and U.S. Bank Stadium, a venue widely viewed as one of the premier stadiums in the NFL -- and how he plans to use that experience to help the Bears.

Warren was COO of the Vikings when the team opened U.S. Bank Stadium in 2016 and the Bears' current proposals for Arlington Heights offer many similarities to the Minnesota arena.

"I remember when we finished the stadium. I have all these boxes of binders and many people said, 'You can get rid of those. You'll never use those again.' I'm glad I saved them," Warren said.

But his biggest takeaway might not be what fans eager for change want to hear.

"I think the biggest thing I learned was the fact that you need to plan before you start digging," Warren said. "And I think what made and makes U.S. Bank Stadium so special - we spent almost a year in planning and planning is critical. And that's what I appreciate about the McCaskeys is that they support the planning process. And so I think that will be really critical from that standpoint. I know we're focused on Arlington Park and that stadium development project. I look forward to leaning in to the stadium development project, but I think the biggest thing we can do is to make sure that we're methodical, we're detailed, and we take the time to plan it properly."

He added that's still getting up to speed on the transition details and will spend much of the next several months focused on that, reiterating that the Arlington Park stadium is currently the team's only focus.

That same day, team officials revealed they planned to close on the property this quarter.

Feb. 15. 2023: Bears Close on Sale of Arlington Park Property

The Chicago Bears take another significant step toward a potential suburban stadium, announcing that they have closed on the purchase of the Arlington International Racecourse property.

“We took another step toward realizing that vision by closing on the Arlington Park property,” the Bears said in an open letter announcing the move.

The team cautioned that the purchase does not guarantee the development of a new stadium, but called the agreement “an important next step” in their evaluation of the project.

“There is still a tremendous amount of due diligence work to be done to determine if constructing an enclosed state-of-the-art stadium multi-purpose entertainment district is feasible,” the team said.

Meanwhile, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office said that the move to close on the property had been anticipated for some time, but the city will continue to work to convince the Bears to remain on the lakefront.

“We have an even better opportunity to continue making the business case as to why the Bears should remain in Chicago, and why adaptations to Soldier Field can meet and exceed all of the Bears’ future needs,” the mayor’s office said in a statement. “There is simply no doubt that the economic benefits for the team of staying in a reimagined Soldier Field significantly outweigh those gained in a move to the suburbs.”

What's Next?

The Bears maintain they’re still determining whether or not to develop the land.

There are still a few hurdles to clear that would help the team develop the property immensely, including the fate of a bill introduced in the Illinois legislature that would help fund development of the property. The Bears previously cited “property tax certainty” and infrastructure funding as two big assurances they need before developing the land, and that bill would at least address the property taxes.

The Bears have said they’d be willing to pay for the development of a stadium themselves, but the development plans for Arlington Park include a lot more than just a stadium. They envision building a large entertainment district on the property that would include restaurants, bars, retail, public spaces like parks and even residential areas. The team said they’d look for public funding for all of that development.

“For the development to move forward, and for this effort to be financially feasible, a public-private partnership addressing predictable taxes and necessary infrastructure funding for public uses is essential,” the Bears said in an open letter.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker previously made comments pushing back on the idea, saying he doesn’t believe “the public has an obligation to fund, in this major way, a private business."

Then there’s the matter of transforming the area around Arlington Park. The Bears plan to improve and change the roads around Arlington Park to lessen the traffic burden for locals who live in the area. That includes building new exits and onramps, changing traffic patterns and making improvements to the existing Metra stop at Arlington Park.

The Bears currently have a lease at Soldier Field through the 2033 season and the team would have to pay the city of Chicago to break that lease, but the price would be a nominal sum compared to the nearly $200 million they paid to simply purchase the Arlington Park property.

It will probably take time before the Bears break ground at Arlington Park.

At the same time, Chicago officials say they will now begin discussions with the team.

The mayor’s office says that they can open negotiations with the Bears now that the purchase agreement has been reached, something they could not do during the preliminary phases of that process.