What to Know About Illinois' Bowl Game vs. Mississippi State

Illinois won eight games and had one of its best seasons in recent memory in 2022, and now they’ll be rewarded with a trip to Florida for the 2023 ReliaQuest Bowl.

Opt-outs have reshaped the game for the Illini, who nearly won the Big Ten west and put together one of the best defensive seasons in program history under head coach Bret Bielema.

Here’s everything you need to know about the contest.

Start Time, Television Information, Betting Spread

The 2023 ReliaQuest Bowl will be contested at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium on Monday, Jan. 2 at 11 a.m. Central time.

The game will air on ESPN 2.

As of Monday, Dec. 26, Mississippi State is narrowly-favored on most sports books, including a minus-1 favorite on PointsBet.

Opt-Outs Reshape Illinois’ Roster for Game

Illinois notched an 8-4 record during the regular season, but the core of that team won’t be on the field in Tampa after opting out ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft.

That includes consensus All-American defensive back Devon Witherspoon, who has declared for the draft and announced that he would not participate in the bowl game.

Running back Chase Brown, who spent most of the season as the country’s leading rusher, also opted out of the bowl game as he looks to build his draft status. His twin brother, defensive back Sydney Brown, also opted out of the game and declared for the draft.

Tragedy Strikes Mississippi State’s Football Program

The Bulldogs will take the field in Tampa with heavy hearts after the sudden death of head coach Mike Leach, who passed away due to complications of a heart condition earlier this month.

The program announced that defensive coordinator Zach Arnett would be installed as the team’s permanent head coach shortly after Leach’s death, with the team opting to still participate in the bowl game in the aftermath of the tragedy.

Illinois to Face Mississippi State for Third Time in History

The ReliaQuest Bowl will mark just the third time that Illinois and Mississippi State have matched up on the gridiron.

The schools have split the first two meetings, with Illinois winning 27-0 in 1923 and the Bulldogs capturing a 28-21 win in a 1980 contest.

Illinois Looks to Improve Bowl Game Mark

The Illini will make their 20th appearance in a bowl game when they take the field against the Bulldogs, but their previous record in such games isn’t the best.

In 19 previous appearances, Illinois is 8-11 in bowl games. They’ve lost their last two bowl appearances, in the 2014 Heart of Dallas Bowl and the 2019 RedBox Bowl, with their last win coming in the 2011 Fight Hunger Bowl against UCLA.

Their last bowl game against an SEC school didn’t go much better, as they fell 47-34 to LSU in the 2002 Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.