Watch: Cole Kmet Shares Video of Emotional Moment He Was Drafted by Bears

Many kids dream of getting the chance to play a sport for their hometown team, but Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet will get to make that dream a reality after he was drafted by the Chicago Bears on Friday night.

Kmet, who was born in Lake Barrington and grew up in Arlington Heights, has been a Bears fan his whole life, and now he'll get a chance to suit up for the team after he was picked with the 43rd overall selection.

After Kmet was picked, he posted a video to Instagram of the moment that Bears head coach Matt Nagy called him to deliver the good news:

Kmet played his high school football at St. Viator, then headed to Notre Dame for his collegiate career. In three seasons, Kmet appeared in 23 games for the Fighting Irish, catching 60 passes for 691 yards and six touchdowns.

He'll be joining a crowded Bears' tight end room, as the team now has 10 tight ends on its current roster.