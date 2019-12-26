Vikings vs. Bears: Amukamara Limited, 4 Others Miss Thursday Practice

The Chicago Bears will wrap up their 2019 season on Sunday when they take on the Minnesota Vikings, and they could do so without several key players on both sides of the ball.

For the second straight day, a quartet of Bears players missed the workout at Halas Hall, including wide receiver Taylor Gabriel and nose tackle Eddie Goldman, both of whom missed practice with concussions.

Defensive tackle Akiem Hicks was absent for a second straight day with an elbow injury that has hampered him throughout the season, and right tackle Bobby Massie also missed the practice with an ankle injury that has kept him out of action for the Bears’ last four games.

The only change to Thursday’s injury report was a change in status for cornerback Prince Amukamara, who was limited with a hamstring injury. He had practiced in full Wednesday, according to the team.

Offensive lineman Rashaad Coward was limited for a second straight day with a knee injury.

Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook remains limited in practice with a shoulder injury, and linebacker Eric Kendricks was out for practice with a quad injury.

The Vikings are locked into the sixth seed in the NFC, meaning that they could potentially rest players ahead of their first round playoff game next week. Head coach Mike Zimmer has not indicated whether he will rest players ahead of the game, according to multiple reports.