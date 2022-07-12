NKeal Harry

Updated Bears' Wide Receiver Depth Chart After N'Keal Harry Trade

By Josh Schrock

The Bears made a no-lose bet on talent Tuesday, acquiring former first-round pick N'Keal Harry from the New England Patriots for a seventh-round pick in 2024.

Harry, the No. 32 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, joins a lackluster wide receiver corps that still has to figure out what it looks like after No. 1 receiver Darnell Mooney.

Harry is the latest low-risk offseason addition for general manager Ryan Poles. He signed Byron Pringle and Equanimeous St. Brown to one-year, prove-it contracts early in the offseason, and he made a similar bet on talent by adding former second-round pick Dante Pettis in May.

With training camp two weeks away, here's an updated look at the Bears' wide receiver depth chart:

-- Darnell Mooney
-- Byron Pringle
-- Equanimeous St. Brown
-- Velus Jones Jr.
-- N'Keal Harry
-- Dante Pettis
-- Tajae Sharpe
-- Dazz Newsome
-- David Moore
-- Kevin Shaa
-- Nsimba Webster
-- Chris Finke
-- Isaiah Coulter

Mooney will be the Bears' unquestioned No. 1 wide receiver, while Jones Jr. has a chance to be an X-factor for the offense in his rookie season.

Everything else remains unsolved as we prepare for training camp.

With a fresh start, Harry will have a chance to resurrect his career in Chicago. He has the talent to be a solid NFL receiver. Whether or not he reaches his potential is up to him.

