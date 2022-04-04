NFL Draft 2022

Under Center Podcast: Who Are the Top 10 WRs the Bears Can Draft in the 2nd Round?

By Tony Gill

Under Center Podcast: 10 WRs the Bears can draft in the 2nd round originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

As Ryan Poles rebuilds the Bears, the WR position hasn't been fully addressed and with the NFL Draft coming up on April 28th, he can certainly find players in such a deep class of pass-catchers but who will be available in the second round and how should they rank on a draft board? Ken Davis and Alex Shapiro discuss which players you should be looking out for as the Bears make their first selection in the second round of this year's draft.

(3:47) - Jameson Williams (Alabama)

(10:52) - Treylon Burks (Arkansas)

(15:50) - Christian Watson (North Dakota State)

(22:00) - David Bell (Purdue)

(27:00) - John Metchie III (Alabama)

(36:10) - George Pickens (Georgia)

(45:52) - Does Ryan Poles deem the WR position important for this season?

Listen here.

