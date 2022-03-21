Under Center Podcast: Ryan Poles Introduces Six New Bears, How They Will Improve the Roster

Under Center Podcast: Breaking down six new Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears introduced officially the first wave of new Bears this offseason and the first set of free agents in the tenure of new GM Ryan Poles.

Center Lucas Patrick, defensive tackle Justin Jones, defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad, linebacker Nicholas Morrow and receivers Byron Pringle and Equanimeous St. Brown are ready to make an impact this year. Ken Davis and Alex Shapiro breakdown Ryan Poles' press conference on the new players and what they expect from each.

Also, the guys discuss the Deshaun Watson trade to the Browns and the QB carousel around the NFL.

(2:00) - Ryan Poles pivot from Larry Ogunjobi

(10:00) - What roll will Nicholas Morrow play on the defense

(20:00) - Lucas Patrick announces he will be playing center

(36:52) - What can Byron Pringle bring to the offense?

(41:00) - Deshaun Watson trade scrambles the QBs around the AFC

Listen here.