Under Center Podcast: Fan Controlled Football, a New Experience W/ Commissioner Ray Austin

Fan Controlled Football is a new league that is going to take the game in a direction never seen before. Directly to the fans! Ken Davis is joined by the commissioner of the FCF, former Bear Ray Austin as they discuss what is fans controlled football and how fans can be in charge of their own in-game experience and coverage of the sport they love. They also discuss growing a new football league and Ray's time as a Bear. Check out the start of the season on April 16th on Peacock and NBCLX.

(1:47) - How did the FCF get started?

(11:30) - How much control do fans have over real-life games?

(26:00) - Breaking down the FCF season

(40:00) - How FCF is helping its athletes to expand their careers

