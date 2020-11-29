Tyler Bray Activated From Practice Squad, Will Likely Back Up Mitchell Trubisky Sunday

The Chicago Bears made a roster move on Saturday afternoon, activating quarterback Tyler Bray from the club’s practice squad.

That move would seem to indicate that quarterback Nick Foles, who was listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, won’t suit up for the nationally televised contest at Lambeau Field.

Foles suffered a hip injury in the Bears’ Week 10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, and did not practice with the team after their bye week. His absence will mean that Mitchell Trubisky will step back under center against the Packers, his first start since being benched during the team’s Week 3 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Bray came into the team’s last game after Foles’ injury, completing 1-of-5 passes for 18 yards on the final drive of the contest. The completion was the first of his NFL career as he appeared in a game for the second time.