Twitter Shows Love to Justin Fields During Big Day Vs. Dolphins

If Sunday was any indication, the Chicago Bears have their franchise quarterback.

Justin Fields ran into the NFL history books with an electric performance against the Miami Dolphins. He went 17-for-28 with 123 passing yards and three passing touchdowns, and he was even more dominant with his legs. Fields picked up 178 rushing yards, the most ever by a quarterback in NFL history.

A 61-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter showcased Fields’ game-breaking explosiveness:

The Bears wound up falling to the Dolphins by a final score of 35-32. There were a couple moments at the end of the game that could have soured the mood for Bears fans, but their attention was focused on Fields’ monster outing.

Here’s a look at some of the best Twitter reactions to Fields’ day:

The Justin Fields experiment is no longer an experiment. He’s showing who he is. Now it’s time to build around him. — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) November 6, 2022

Crazy how good Justin Fields looks when you play to his strengths and put pressure on the defense to defend all 11 — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) November 6, 2022

Really feels like Justin Fields is putting it all together now. It’s fun to watch. — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) November 6, 2022

I am so unbelievably happy Justin Fields is our quarterback — DaWindyCity Productions (@dwcprodz) November 6, 2022

Justin Fields is a star



The Bears got better draft position



The Packers put up nine points in a loss to the LIONS



This was a good day, Bears fans. Don't get it twisted — Jeremy Layton (@JeremyLayt0n) November 6, 2022

PSA TO THE JUSTIN FIELDS HATERS pic.twitter.com/G8AvY5K5Sj — • (@ZoTruther) November 6, 2022

Praise for Fields kept coming after the game from people on both sidelines:

Matt Eberflus: “Obviously, a huge step for Justin Fields and the franchise today:” — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) November 6, 2022

Dolphins came away extremely impressed with Bears QB Justin Fields.



Tyreek Hill: “I didn’t know Justin Fields was that fast.”



Jaelan Phillips: “Justin Fields is legit.” — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) November 6, 2022

Next up for Fields and the Bears is a matchup against the Detroit Lions in Chicago on Sunday. As far as they are concerned, this is just the beginning.