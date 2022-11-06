Twitter shows love to Justin Fields during big day vs. Dolphins originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
If Sunday was any indication, the Chicago Bears have their franchise quarterback.
Justin Fields ran into the NFL history books with an electric performance against the Miami Dolphins. He went 17-for-28 with 123 passing yards and three passing touchdowns, and he was even more dominant with his legs. Fields picked up 178 rushing yards, the most ever by a quarterback in NFL history.
A 61-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter showcased Fields’ game-breaking explosiveness:
The Bears wound up falling to the Dolphins by a final score of 35-32. There were a couple moments at the end of the game that could have soured the mood for Bears fans, but their attention was focused on Fields’ monster outing.
Here’s a look at some of the best Twitter reactions to Fields’ day:
Praise for Fields kept coming after the game from people on both sidelines:
Next up for Fields and the Bears is a matchup against the Detroit Lions in Chicago on Sunday. As far as they are concerned, this is just the beginning.