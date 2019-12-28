Trio of Bears Ruled Out for Sunday’s Finale vs. Vikings

The Chicago Bears have ruled out three players for their final game of the regular season Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Bears, who are looking to finish the season with a .500 record if they can beat the Vikings, will be without wide receiver Taylor Gabriel, nose tackle Eddie Goldman, and defensive tackle Akiem Hicks for the divisional game.

Gabriel has missed several weeks with a concussion, and Goldman remains in the concussion protocol after suffering the injury in the team’s Week 16 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Hicks suffered an elbow injury in the Bears’ Week 15 loss to Green Bay, and will miss his second straight game to finish out the season.

The Bears also said that offensive linemen Rashaad Coward and Bobby Massie are doubtful for Sunday’s game. Coward is dealing with a knee injury, and Massie is continuing to battle an ankle ailment.

Cornerback Prince Amukamara is questionable for Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury.

The Vikings will be without linebacker Eric Kendricks, who is nursing a quad injury, and running back Dalvin Cook, who has a shoulder injury. The Vikings could conceivably bench other starters for rest purposes as they prepare for the NFC playoffs, as they are locked into the sixth seed in the NFC.