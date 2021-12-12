Trace Armstrong Denies Talking to Bears About Front Office Job

Trace Armstrong denies report of Bears front office job originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Former Bears defensive end Trace Armstrong denied reports on Sunday that he’s spoken to Bears brass about taking a high-standing leadership role inside the organization.

Jason La Canfora created quite a buzz by publishing a report that said the Bears are considering “sweeping changes” to their coaching staff and front office. Included in those changes are the possibility that Armstrong would take over football operations, with the GM and head coach each reporting to him.

I have the utmost respect for the Chicago Bears organization, the McCaskey family and Ted Phillips. However, any assertion that I have engaged in conversations with them about joining the club in any capacity is simply not true. — T Armstrong (@TArmstrong93) December 12, 2021

Armstrong currently works as an agent for football coaches, and Matt Nagy is one of his clients. According to La Canfora however, there’s a “heavy expectation” the Bears will move on from Nagy, with Armstrong being a proponent of hiring Justin Fields’ former coach at Ohio State, Ryan Day.

Per La Canfora’s report, the Bears would also move on from Ryan Pace as the team’s GM, with Raiders director of pro personnel Dwayne Joseph in mind to replace him. Joseph and Armstrong played one season together for the Bears, in 1994.

Armstrong spoke to team officials last month, when many other former players returned to Chicago to honor the late Clyde Emrich, according to the report. La Canfora says Armstrong is “very interested in the potential of helping steward his former franchise into better days.”

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.