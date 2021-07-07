Tom Brady Trolls Aaron Rodgers About Packers Future in The Match

Brady warns Rodgers of 'tough NFC' if he returns to Packers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

With six more Super Bowl rings, five more Pro Bowl appearances and one head-to-head victory in a conference championship game, Tom Brady probably has bragging rights over Aaron Rodgers for life.

So even when Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau were in the middle of beating Brady and Phil Mickelson in the latest iteration of “The Match,” Brady didn’t pass up any chances to troll his NFC rival a little bit.

One of the better moments was when Brady was on the phone with his longtime teammate and friend Rob Gronkowski. Gronk was ribbing Brady a bit himself, asking Brady if he was going to be ready for the season since he skipped OTAs. Brady defended himself however, saying he was doing some scouting by hitting the links with Rodgers.

“I’m 30 yards away from Aaron, leader of the Packers… I think”



Tom Brady is just trolling now 💀

pic.twitter.com/rcbdKB1cpS — PFF (@PFF) July 6, 2021

“I’m studying my competition,” Brady said. “I’m literally 30 yards away from Aaron, the leader of the Packers— I think.”

Rodgers was asked several times throughout the round about his intentions for the upcoming season. But Rodgers never took the bait and played coy about his future.

If there’s any chance that Rodgers is still on the fence about what to do, Bears fans will be happy to hear that Brady did his best to convince Rodgers to reconsider a return to Green Bay.

Tom Brady after Aaron Rodgers' match winning putt:



"Hope you're not ready for football season like this, it's gonna be tough in the 𝗡𝗙𝗖." 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Yv9vCWXMre — Eli Berkovits (@BookOfEli_NFL) July 7, 2021

"Hope you're not ready for football season like this,” Brady said after Rodgers sunk the match-winning putt. “It's gonna be tough in the NFC."

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.