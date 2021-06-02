Tom Brady Comes Clean, Admits He Lost Track of Downs in Infamous Moment vs. Bears

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has plenty to look back fondly upon when remembering his 2020 season, but he revisited a moment on his low-light reel in a new clip posted to his TikTok page.

Brady, who led the Bucs to their second-ever Super Bowl title earlier this year, posted a pair of clips from his season to his TikTok page. A touchdown pass against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game was the first clip, representing a shining moment from the season, but one moment he would prefer to forget played second.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The clip shows Brady and the Buccaneers attempting a last-minute comeback drive against the Chicago Bears during an October matchup at Soldier Field. In the clip, Brady throws an incomplete pass to tight end Cameron Brate, then is shown holding up four fingers, indicating that he believed the next play was fourth down.

It wasn’t, and the Buccaneers ultimately lost the game 20-19 to the Bears.

“The fourth quarter, last chance in Chicago, (but) I thought it was the second-to-last chance, but apparently not,” Brady said in the clip. “I don’t think I’ve ever been as confused as I was in this moment right here. Look at that face.”

Brady didn’t admit originally to not knowing what down it was in his postgame press conference.

“I knew we needed a chunk and I was thinking about more yardage and then, you know, it was just bad execution,” he said.

Now, Brady has finally come clean about the mistake, but he of course had the last laugh come playoff time. The Buccaneers captured the Super Bowl title, and the Bears were knocked out in the Wild Card Round by the New Orleans Saints.

h/t to B/R Gridiron for the clip from Brady's TikTok