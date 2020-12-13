Texans vs. Bears: Week 14 in Photos Published 29 mins ago • Updated 29 mins ago The Chicago Bears were on fire Sunday against the Houston Texans, securing a 36-7 victory at Soldier Field 9 photos 1/9 CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 13: Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery #32 runs against Houston Texans outside linebacker Tyrell Adams #50 during the second quarter at Soldier Field on December 13, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) 2/9 CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 13: Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky #10 looks on after being tackled by the Houston Texans during the first half at Soldier Field on December 13, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) 3/9 CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 13: Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney #11 scores a touchdown against Houston Texans strong safety Justin Reid #20 during the second quarter at Soldier Field on December 13, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) 4/9 CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 13: Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson #12 catches a pass against Houston Texans cornerback Keion Crossen #35 during the second quarter at Soldier Field on December 13, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) 5/9 CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 13: Chicago Bears center Alex Bars congratulates Jimmy Graham #80 after a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the first half at Soldier Field on December 13, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) 6/9 CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 13: Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt #99 walks off the field after warm ups against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 13, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) 7/9 CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 13: Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 is pressured by Chicago Bears outside linebacker Barkevious Mingo #50 during the second quarter at Soldier Field on December 13, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) 8/9 CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 13: Chicago Bears tight end Jimmy Graham #80 catches a touchdown pass against the Houston Texans during the second quarter at Soldier Field on December 13, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) 9/9 CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 13: Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky #10 talks with teammates on the sidelines before the start of a game against the Houston Texans at Soldier Field on December 13, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) This article tagged under: Chicago BearsMitchell Trubiskyjj wattDarnell Mooney 0 More Photo Galleries Photos: Family Searching For Late Son's Artwork, Sold In Chicago Photos: White House Reveals Christmas Decorations The Last ‘Jaws' Model Just Gnashed Into the Academy Museum in LA Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly and More Stars Attend the 2020 AMAs