Texans vs. Bears: Week 14 in Photos

The Chicago Bears were on fire Sunday against the Houston Texans, securing a 36-7 victory at Soldier Field

9 photos
1/9
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 13: Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery #32 runs against Houston Texans outside linebacker Tyrell Adams #50 during the second quarter at Soldier Field on December 13, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
2/9
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 13: Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky #10 looks on after being tackled by the Houston Texans during the first half at Soldier Field on December 13, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
3/9
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 13: Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney #11 scores a touchdown against Houston Texans strong safety Justin Reid #20 during the second quarter at Soldier Field on December 13, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
4/9
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 13: Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson #12 catches a pass against Houston Texans cornerback Keion Crossen #35 during the second quarter at Soldier Field on December 13, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
5/9
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 13: Chicago Bears center Alex Bars congratulates Jimmy Graham #80 after a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the first half at Soldier Field on December 13, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
6/9
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 13: Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt #99 walks off the field after warm ups against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 13, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
7/9
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 13: Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 is pressured by Chicago Bears outside linebacker Barkevious Mingo #50 during the second quarter at Soldier Field on December 13, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
8/9
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 13: Chicago Bears tight end Jimmy Graham #80 catches a touchdown pass against the Houston Texans during the second quarter at Soldier Field on December 13, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
9/9
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 13: Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky #10 talks with teammates on the sidelines before the start of a game against the Houston Texans at Soldier Field on December 13, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

This article tagged under:

Chicago BearsMitchell Trubiskyjj wattDarnell Mooney

More Photo Galleries

Photos: Family Searching For Late Son's Artwork, Sold In Chicago
Photos: Family Searching For Late Son's Artwork, Sold In Chicago
Photos: White House Reveals Christmas Decorations
Photos: White House Reveals Christmas Decorations
The Last ‘Jaws' Model Just Gnashed Into the Academy Museum in LA
The Last ‘Jaws' Model Just Gnashed Into the Academy Museum in LA
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly and More Stars Attend the 2020 AMAs
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly and More Stars Attend the 2020 AMAs
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us