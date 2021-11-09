Taunting Penalty and More: A Look at the Calls, Refs' Misses in Bears' Monday Loss

A look at the calls, refs' misses in Bears' Monday Loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Rookie quarterback Justin Fields had a breakout performance for the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football, but the story this morning is the penalties.

Once again the Bears were penalized many times, calling into question the team's discipline under head coach Matt Nagy. In fact, the Bears had 12 penalties for a total of 115 yards, compared to five penalties for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

But the referees also made questionable calls, like Tony Corrente's taunting penalty on Cassius Marsh, or outright missed calls outright, like a late hit on Fields.

Here is a list of every penalty the Bears were flagged for.

Eddie Goldman - Illegal use of hands

The defensive lineman was flagged for hands to the face on a bull rush on the Steelers' first offensive play of the night, an omen of things to come.

Jason Peters - False start

On the first play of the Bears second drive, with the ball on their own 11-yard line, the veteran tackle was flagged for a false start. Backing them up to the six-yard line and setting up a first and 10.

Chicago - Illegal formation

On second down of that same drive with seven yards to go, Fields completed a 16-yard pass to Allen Robinson for what would've been a first down. The offense was flagged for illegal formation, negating the play and backing them up five yards again.

The Bears then faced a 2nd-and-12 from their own nine-yard line.

Angelo Blackson - Unnecessary roughness

On the first play of the second quarter, Angelo Blackson and Kendrick Green were called for offsetting plays after a little post-play pushing and shoving.

Chicago - Too many players on the field

Two plays after that, the Bears were flagged for too many men on the field. Moving the Steelers from 1st-and-goal from the nine-yard line to the four-yard line.

The Steelers scored three plays later to take a 14-0 lead.

Sam Mustipher - Ineligible receiver downfield

Facing a third-and-18 from Pittsburgh's 35-yard line, Fields completed a short pass to Jakeem Grant for 15 yards. Mustipher was called for being an ineligible receiver downfield, negating the play and pushing the Bears back five yards and out of field goal range. They'd punt on fourth-and-23.

Larry Borom - False start

With the Bears facing a third-and-goal from the seven-yard line and seconds left in the first half, Borom was called for a false start. The Bears would settle for a field goal to cut the lead to 14-3.

Mario Edwards - Roughing the passer

The Steelers received the kick off in the second half and on their first play from scrimmage, Edwards was flagged for roughing the passer, a 15-yard penalty.

James Daniels - Low block

The Bears forced a punt on that opening drive and Fields led the Bears downfield and into scoring position again. With the Bears on the goal line, a touchdown pass to Jimmy Graham was nullified by a low block penalty on Daniels.

The 15-yard penalty gave the Bears a 2nd-and-goal from the 16-yard line, and once again the Bears had to settle for a field goal.

Jaylon Johnson - Pass interference

The Bears scored a touchdown to open the fourth quarter with a Darnell Mooney touchdown run from the wildcat formation. That narrowed the Steelers lead to seven points, 20-13.

On the Steelers first play from scrimmage after receiving the kick off, Johnson was flagged for pass interference resulting in a 30-yard gain for the Steelers, moving them into Bears' territory.

The Steelers kicked a field goal to extend the lead 23-13.

Roquan Smith - Offside

The Bears fumbled the ensuing kickoff, giving the Steelers the ball. On the second-play of the drive, Smith was called for offsides and the Bears were penalized five yards.

Robert Quinn - Offside 1

DeAndre Houston-Carson recovered a fumbled punt and returned it 25-yards to score a touchdown, narrowing the Steelers' lead to three points with over six minutes left in the game. The Bears suddenly had life.

The Bears kicked off to the Steelers, and were facing a three-and-out with seven yards to gain. Quinn was called for offsides but the penalty was declined because Ben Roethlisberger completed a 10-yard pass to Diontae Johnson.

Cassius Marsh - Taunting

This is the controversial penalty. After the Steelers got that new set of downs, the Bears defense had Pittsburgh on the ropes on 3rd-and-8. Marsh sacked Roethlisberger for a seven-yard loss, forcing a punt and giving the Bears an opportunity to gain the lead.

After the play, Marsh took a few steps towards the Steelers sideline and stared and was flagged for taunting.

The Bears were flagged for 15 yards, giving the Steelers a new set of downs. The Steelers would kick a field goal to take a 26-20 lead.

Taunting penalties are ruining the game 😵‍💫 pic.twitter.com/lJuxgCTLGN — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) November 9, 2021

Robert Quinn - Offside 2

At this point, Fields has led the Bears offense down the field and scored a go-ahead touchdown with a 16-yard pass to Mooney. The defense now had a 27-26 lead to protect with a little under two minutes left in the game.

On the third play of the Steelers' ensuing drive, Quinn was called offside for lining up in the neutral zone. This gave the Steelers a 1st-and-5 need midfield.

Trevis Gipson - Offside

On the very next play, Gipson was called offside but the penalty was declined because of a 22-yard reception by Johnson.

The Steelers would kick a field goal to retake the lead.

Fields tried to lead the Bears into field goal range to win the game, and a 65-yard field goal attempt from Cairo Santos was just inches short.

Missed Calls

While the numerous self-inflicted penalties hurt the Bears and the questionable taunting call has infuriated fans, there were several missed calls that also hurt the Bears.

The most notable of which is a late hit on Fields that should've been called for roughing the passer.

Justin Fields robbed on a TD, then gets hit TWICE on plays that should have been roughing the passer.



Unreal how unlucky he has been this season so far, yet continues to play real well. #CHIvsPIT pic.twitter.com/zuwr8L2j73 — TWDTV (@TWDTV1) November 9, 2021

There was another play when Fields ran and slid to give himself up and took a brutal hit in the back of the head. Fields was seen asking the referee after the play how that wasn't a penalty.

