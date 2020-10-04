Sherrick McManis Inactive for Bears, Trey Burton to Suit Up for Colts Sunday

There weren’t a lot of surprises for the Chicago Bears on their inactives list this week as they prepare for the Indianapolis Colts, with special teams ace Sherrick McManis set to miss the contest.

McManis, who was listed as doubtful on the Bears’ injury report with a hamstring injury, will miss the game after being listed as inactive for the Bears Sunday.

Quarterback Tyler Bray, who was activated by the team on Saturday to the 53-man roster, is also inactive, as is running back Artavis Pierce, who was signed off of the practice squad this week after Tarik Cohen was placed on injured reserve.

Offensive lineman Arlington Hambright, nose tackle Daniel McCullers and wide receiver Riley Ridley are also inactive for the Bears.

Former Bears tight end Trey Burton, now with the Colts, is active for the squad on Sunday.

Defensive linemen Eli Ankou and Ron’Dell Carter are inactive for the Colts, as is cornerback TJ Carrie. Wide receiver Dezmon Patmon, tight end Noah Togiai and quarterback Jacob Eason are also inactive for Indianapolis ahead of the game.

The two teams will kick off the game at Soldier Field at 3:25 p.m., with the game airing on CBS.