Rumors That Matt Nagy Would be Fired After Thanksgiving Game a ‘Complete Lie,' Report Says

Earlier this week, a report emerged that the Chicago Bears were planning to fire head coach Matt Nagy following Thursday’s game against the Detroit Lions, but a new report out on Thanksgiving says that the report was a “complete lie.”

That report comes from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who has been informed by sources that both Bears chairman George McCaskey and President Ted Phillips told Nagy that the report was entirely inaccurate:

Where it stands with Matt Nagy before today's game vs. Detroit: George McCaskey and Ted Phillips both told him this week's report was a "complete lie", per sources. Nagy has not been told by anyone he's being fired. McCaskey spoke to team Weds, and told players what he told Nagy. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 25, 2021

“Nagy has not been told by anyone he’s being fired,” Schefter tweeted. “McCaskey spoke to team Wednesday, and told players what he told Nagy.”

McCaskey’s meeting with players was reported by Dan Pompei of The Athletic.

Source: George McCaskey addressed the Bears players and coaches today and told them there was no truth to the report that Matt Nagy will be fired after the game Thursday. — Dan Pompei (@danpompei) November 24, 2021

Earlier this week, Patch.com reporter Mark Konkol reported that Nagy would be fired after the Thursday game.

Nagy pushed back on the report the next day, saying that it wasn’t accurate and that no discussions about his job status had taken place.

The Bears have not issued a formal statement on the matter. The team has never fired a coach midseason in its 101-year history.