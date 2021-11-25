Matt Nagy

Rumors That Matt Nagy Would be Fired After Thanksgiving Game a ‘Complete Lie,' Report Says

By James Neveau

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Earlier this week, a report emerged that the Chicago Bears were planning to fire head coach Matt Nagy following Thursday’s game against the Detroit Lions, but a new report out on Thanksgiving says that the report was a “complete lie.”

That report comes from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who has been informed by sources that both Bears chairman George McCaskey and President Ted Phillips told Nagy that the report was entirely inaccurate:

“Nagy has not been told by anyone he’s being fired,” Schefter tweeted. “McCaskey spoke to team Wednesday, and told players what he told Nagy.”

McCaskey’s meeting with players was reported by Dan Pompei of The Athletic.

Earlier this week, Patch.com reporter Mark Konkol reported that Nagy would be fired after the Thursday game.

Nagy pushed back on the report the next day, saying that it wasn’t accurate and that no discussions about his job status had taken place.

The Bears have not issued a formal statement on the matter. The team has never fired a coach midseason in its 101-year history.

