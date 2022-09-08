Roquan Smith on People Counting Out Bears: ‘We Will Have to Wake Them Up'

Smith on people counting out Bears: 'We will have to wake them up' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Roquan Smith is ready to prove some people wrong.

Smith said he feels a lot of people counting out the Bears for the upcoming season. But, he knows what he has to do to make up for that thinking.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“With not many people counting you in, we love that,” Smith said. “We will have to wake them up.”

Back in early July, Smith was in serious contract disputes with the Bears. He claimed the organization was not "negotiating in good faith" and was using hardball tactics to get him to sign a backloaded contract.

Smith reportedly asked for more money than Shaquille Leonard, the Colts linebacker who inked a five-year deal for $98.5 million last summer.

In the end, Smith reported all contract discussions between him and the Bears were over and he decided he will play out the last year of his contract, which is supposed to earn him $9.7 million.

Nevertheless, Smith is ready to go for this upcoming season.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.