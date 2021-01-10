Roquan Smith, Darnell Mooney Downgraded to Out for Bears' Playoff Tilt Against Saints

The Chicago Bears will be without key players on both sides of the football in Sunday’s NFC Wild Card game against the New Orleans Saints, as wide receiver Darnell Mooney and linebacker Roquan Smith have both been ruled out for the contest.

Smith, who suffered an elbow injury in last week’s game against the Green Bay Packers, was initially listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report on Friday. He was downgraded to out by the Bears on Saturday, dealing a serious blow to a team defense that will be looking to slow down Drew Brees and company at the Superdome.

Mooney injured his ankle during the game against the Packers, and will be unable to suit up for the Bears Sunday. Mooney set career highs in receptions (11) and targets (13) in the game, racking up 93 receiving yards in the loss, but he’ll be missing from the Bears’ offense this weekend, dealing a big blow to Matt Nagy’s group.

Defensive back Marqui Christian and linebacker Manti Te’o were activated from the Bears’ practice squad on Saturday, but it is unclear if either could see the field in the contest.

The Bears and Saints will kick things off at the Superdome at 3:40 p.m. Sunday, with the game airing on CBS and Nickelodeon.