Robert Quinn Reportedly Signs 5-Year Pact With Bears

The Chicago Bears have reportedly made a big splash on the free agency market, inking defensive end Robert Quinn to a five-year pact.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Bears agreed to the deal with Quinn on Tuesday. The new contract will pay the star defensive end up to $70 million over the life of the contract:

The #Bears are signing pass-rusher Robert Quinn to a 5-year, $70 million contract with $30 million fully guaranteed, agent Sean Kiernan from @SelectSports tells me and @TomPelissero. A new home for the former #Cowboys star after a huge year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020

In a corresponding move, the Bears also plan to release former first round draft pick Leonard Floyd, according to Rapoport:

The #Bears are also planning to release former first-rounder Leonard Floyd, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020

Quinn is coming off of a strong season with the Dallas Cowboys. In 14 games, Quinn racked up 11.5 sacks and 49 pressures, which was second in the NFL according to Pro Football Focus. He had 13 total tackles for loss and 22 quarterback hits in those contests.

As for Floyd, the linebacker never quite panned out for the Bears after they traded up to select him in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft. In four seasons with the Bears, Floyd registered 18.5 sacks and 44 total quarterback hits. His 2019 season was a down year, as he only recorded three sacks and 40 total tackles in 16 games for the Bears.

Floyd would have been due over $13 million in the final season of his rookie contract, but instead will try to find another team when he is released by the Bears.

Tuesday is another busy day for the Bears on the free agency market, as the team has already added tight end Jimmy Graham and opted to re-sign linebacker Danny Trevathan to a new three-year contract.

The club is still likely looking for upgrades at several offensive line spots, including at right guard after the retirement of Kyle Long, and at quarterback, as the team evaluates its options after a down season from Mitchell Trubisky.