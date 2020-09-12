Robert Quinn Doubtful for Bears Sunday vs. Lions

It seems unlikely that Chicago Bears linebacker Robert Quinn will make his debut with the team this weekend, as he was listed as doubtful on the team’s final injury report of the week.

Quinn, who signed a five-year contract with the Bears during the offseason, did not participate in workouts this week with the Bears as he continues to deal with an ankle injury. On Friday, he was listed as doubtful on the team’s injury report, meaning he likely won’t travel to Detroit with the squad and likely won’t play in the season opener.

The Bears also have seven players listed as questionable for the game, including linebacker Khalil Mack, who was limited in practice this week with a knee issue, and running back David Montgomery, who is still making his way back from a groin injury he suffered during training camp.

Offensive lineman Germain Ifedi (tricep), wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (knee), and wide receiver Javon Wims (Achilles) were all full participants in Friday’s practice, but were all listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

Cornerback Buster Skrine is questionable with a finger injury, and offensive lineman Jason Spriggs is questionable with a knee injury. Both were full participants in Friday’s workout at Halas Hall.

For the Lions, wide receiver Kenny Golladay is doubtful with a hamstring injury that kept him out of Thursday and Friday’s practices. Wide receiver Danny Amendola is questionable with a hamstring injury, according to the team.

Tight end Hunter Bryant, safety CJ Moore and offensive tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai are all listed as out for the Lions with injuries.

The Bears and Lions will kick off the regular season Sunday at Ford Field, with a noon kickoff.