Reports: Head Coach Matt Nagy, GM Ryan Pace to Retain Jobs With Bears

While nothing has been made official by the Chicago Bears, multiple reports indicate that the team will retain head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace, while defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano will retire from his position.

The reports on Nagy and Pace, which came from multiple Chicago outlets including the Chicago Tribune and Chicago Sun-Times, are an indication that the team will likely keep both men after an 8-8 season and a second playoff appearance in three seasons:

The rumor flying around the NFL right now is #Bears will retain GM Ryan Pace & coach Matt Nagy into 2021. That's what folks working in the league have heard. We'll see if team has something this evening but that is the chatter that's out there right now. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) January 13, 2021

After the team’s defense sputtered in the second half of the 2020 season, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo have reported that Pagano will retire from his position as the team’s defensive coordinator:

#Bears defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano has decided to retire, sources tell me and @RapSheet. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 13, 2021

There had been uncertainty over the fates of Pace and Nagy following the season, even with the Bears reaching the postseason. The team is facing a series of difficult decisions, including whether to retain quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and wide receiver Allen Robinson, both of whom are approaching free agency.

With the team’s six-game losing streak, and unceremonious exit from the playoffs at the hands of the New Orleans Saints, speculation has been rampant about the fate of the coach and GM, but now it appears that both will be retained by the team for the 2021 season.

We will update this story with any official information from the Bears.